Steph Curry catches incredible pass from Aaron Rodgers at golf tournament

Steph catches incredible TD pass from Rodgers at golf tourney

It’s no secret that Steph Curry is a man of many talents.

The four-time NBA champion and 2022 Finals MVP is participating in his 10th American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, but it would be very out of character for Curry to only stick to golf on the course.

Playing alongside Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, it was only right to play receiver with one of the greats.

Rodgers threw deep to Curry and the NBA superstar showed off his multi-sport athleticism with an incredible catch.

Curry even whipped out a pen from his pocket, signed the football and launched it into the crowd.

With the NBA offseason underway, NFL teams may now have their eye on Curry.