Steph Curry captivated by Tiger Woods' 2018 Tour Championship charge

Tiger Woods got off to a blistering start Saturday at the Tour Championship.

The 42-year-old sank five consecutive birdies to finish 5-under par on the front nine, and he took a four-stroke lead into the final nine holes of the day. He also caught Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry's attention.

.@TigerWoods I want whatever you had for breakfast this morning! This is insane — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 22, 2018

Curry, of course, is no slouch on the links. He has played in the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic in each of the last two years, and he finished the first round this summer just 1 over par. If he eats from whatever Wheaties box Woods did from this morning, maybe the third time will be the charm for Curry to make the cut at the Ellie Mae one year from now.

Andre Iguodala, the Warriors' other resident golfer, also was on #TigerWatch.

In his bag!! — IGGY! (@andre) September 22, 2018

If Woods holds his place atop the leaderboard, the Tour Championship will mark his first WGC win since Aug. 4, 2013. To put that into perspective, Woods' last WGC win came:

Nearly three months before Iguodala's Warriors debut (Oct. 30, 2013)

Nine months before the Warriors hired Steve Kerr (May 14, 2014)

21 months before Curry won his first MVP award (May 4, 2015)

22 months before the Warriors won their first title since 1975 (June 16, 2015)

Almost three years before Kevin Durant announced he would sign with the Warriors (July 4, 2016)

So, uh, only a few things have changed. Woods will try to hold on to his three-stroke lead -- and hold off charging Justin Rose -- on Sunday in the Tour Championship's final round.



