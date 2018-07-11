Steph Curry calls out Warriors haters, sends loud message to the rest of the NBA

A mere five hours after wife Ayesha gave birth to their third child, Steph Curry found out the Warriors had a shot at adding another superstar to his basketball family.

Warriors GM Bob Myers called Steph's father Dell to congratulate the Curry family before telling him about the reality of the Warriors possibly signing DeMarcus Cousins. And of course, Myers wanted to make sure his face of the franchise would invite the move.

"He was like, ‘Hey if we can sign him would you like to play with him?' And I said, ‘Obviously, hell yeah. That would be amazing,'" Curry told Sam Amick of USA Today.

The rest of the NBA, however, wasn't so excited about the Warriors adding a fifth All-Star to their team. Once again, fans raged on how the Warriors ruined the NBA.

"So everybody says how we're ruining the NBA – I love that phrasing; it's the dumbest phrase ever," Curry said. "We are always trying to find a way to get better. If we were just happy with winning a championship and staying stagnant, we wouldn't be doing ourselves justice. Obviously with KD (Kevin Durant signing in 2016), with DeMarcus this summer, with the bench guys that we've been able to sign, everybody is trying to get better and we just happen to be the ones who set the pace and set the narrative around how you need to structure your team to beat us.

"That's great. I love that vibe, because it keeps us on edge seeing the ripple effect around the NBA and where guys are going and that type of stuff."

In the Warriors' recent run of dominance -- winning three out of the last four championships -- they have never had a player like Cousins. The Warriors' one weak spot was always considered their center. That's no longer the case.

"We have an opportunity to play a different style than we ever have, which is a low post scorer, a playmaker like DeMarcus, and the versatility we could have in the lineup with him (will be great)," Curry said. "I know he has talked about the potential being scary, and coach (Steve) Kerr has talked about the challenge and the bright spots of being able to infuse DeMarcus' talent and skill-set into what we do. All that stuff is just exciting."

Cousins was just one move in a wave of free agents changing homes. The biggest was no doubt LeBron James heading West and joining the Lakers. As far as the new-look West goes with LeBron in Hollywood, Curry is ready for the challenge, sending a loud message to the rest of the league.

"There's a lot that's been made about the competition in the West and his [LeBron] eight straight Finals appearances and all that, but that just makes everybody raise the antenna up a little bit – including us," Curry said. "It's going to be fun for fans, playing (more) in the regular season and who knows in the playoffs. So the West obviously got stronger with LeBron but you've still got to beat us."