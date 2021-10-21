Steph Curry calls Ray Allen 3-point record chase 'mind-boggling'

Steph calls Allen 3-point record chase 'mind-boggling' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry sits 139 3-pointers behind Ray Allen for the all-time NBA record for field goals from beyond the arc. Ahead of Thursday night's showdown with the LA Clippers at Chase Center, Curry sat down with the man he passed to get to No. 2 all-time in made 3-pointers, Reggie Miller.

"It's always been surreal to even go back in time and think about those ambitious goals I had, my love for just shooting the basketball has always been a part of me as a basketball player," Curry told Miller on TNT. "Something that I've worked on, so to join that club is mind-boggling.

"I'll have some emotions for sure, when it happens."

“In terms of elite shooters, there’s a brotherhood.”@ReggieMillerTNT & @StephenCurry30 sit down for a conversation as Steph closes in on the NBA's all-time 3PM record 👏 pic.twitter.com/fyCElP7Lb8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 21, 2021

Curry passed Miller early last season with his 2,561st 3-pointer in a game against the Utah Jazz.

The two-time NBA MVP sits at 2,834 made 3-pointers entering Thursday night's game, and should catch Allen (2,973) at some point in the 2021-22 regular season.

Given the success Curry saw last season, the end of his decorated career doesn't seem to be anytime soon.

Curry will have set a significantly higher standard by the time he hangs up his sneakers.

