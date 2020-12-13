Steph Curry calls his new pregame tunnel shot from the stands ‘a tough act to follow’

Tommy Call III
·2 min read

Before the Golden State Warriors tipped off against the Denver Nuggets for their first game of the 2020-21 preseason, Stephen Curry debuted a new pregame tunnel shot.

Over his career at Oakland’s Oracle Arena, Curry developed his pregame tunnel shot into a fan favorite in the Bay Area.

With Golden State’s move to Chase Center in San Francisco, the two-time Most Valuable Player debuted a new shot to close his pregame warm-up. After finishing his shooting routine on the court with a trick shot that featured Leandro Barbosa, Curry made a trip through the tunnel into the stands.

From the first row of the elevated rows of seating, the Warriors point guard launched a difficult deep shot from a unique angle that swished through the net.

Via @WSandretto on Twitter:

After the game, Curry called his pregame tunnel shot from the stands of Chase Center, “a tough act to follow.”

That stuff just kind of comes to you. I don’t know — it was good adrenaline, good mojo. It’s going to be a tough act to follow, though, don’t get your hopes up.

Via @957TheGame on Twitter:

Curry followed his new signature pregame shot with 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field. The 32-year-old added three assists, two steals and a board in 21 minutes during Golden State’s 107-105 victory over the Nuggets.

To see if his pregame heave is a good luck charm, the six-time All-Star will need to break out the shot from the stands before Golden State’s next game during the regular season. If the Warriors register another victory, Curry’s new shot could become a staple at Chase Center.

Related

Steph Curry stats and highlights from Warriors preseason opening win vs. Nuggets

Watch: Steph Curry shows off new pregame tunnel shot from the stands

Andrew Wiggins is 'very excited' to have Steph Curry back on the court for the Warriors

List

Reaction and Stats: Warriors hold on late for first win of preseason vs. Nuggets, 107-105

Latest Stories

  • Watch: Thrown shoe costs Florida dearly in loss to LSU

    Florida DB Marco Wilson will regret losing his composure and throwing a shoe 20 yards against LSU

  • College football takeaways: Florida's all-time bungle opens door for teams in CFP chase

    The Gators’ grueling hangover delivered a dawn of opportunity for a few programs around college football. Here’s a look at the playoff opportunities that reverberated through Florida’s flop.

  • Utah State game canceled after players protest president's alleged comments about interim coach's religion

    The players said school administrators were concerned about Maile's faith in a Tuesday Zoom call with the team.

  • Swamp stunner: L-S-Shoe tops No. 6 Florida on 57-yard FG

    For the Tigers, those will be fond memories. For the Gators, they will be nightmares. Max Johnson threw three touchdown passes in his first college start, York delivered the kick of his life with 23 seconds remaining and reigning national champion LSU stunned No. 6 Florida 37-34 on a cool and foggy Saturday night in the Swamp.

  • Kevin Holland’s brutal knockout tops UFC 256 performance bonuses

    The UFC closed out its 2020 pay-per-view events with a fight card that suffered from several title bouts dropping off, but which delivered when it came to action come fight time. There were numerous candidates for the UFC 256 performance bonuses, including both the Fight of the Night honors and the Performance of the Night awards, for which fighters receive a $50,000 bonus. Performance of the Night: Kevin Holland Middleweight contender Kevin Holland continued raging through 2020 with his fifth victory of the year at UFC 256. Fighting off of his back, Holland knocked out Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza less than two minutes into their main card bout, earning a Performance of the Night bonus. "(Holland) destroyed Jacare from his back. Very, very impressive. I was blown away with him tonight," UFC president Dana White said at the post-fight press conference. Kevin Holland drops punches on Jacare Souza at UFC 256 Performance of the Night: Rafael Fiziev Rafael Fiziev continued his winning ways with his Performance of the Night victory over Renato Moicano at UFC 256. Fiziev knocked out Moicano inside the final minute of the first round of the preliminary bout. Rafael Fiziev cracks Renato Moicano at UFC 256 Fight of the Night: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brando Moreno Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba looked like they would be a lock for Fight of the Night after their mid main card war, but headliners Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno "robbed the women" of that honor, said White. Figueiredo barely held on to his men's UFC flyweight belt after his majority draw with Moreno, but he and Moreno each boosted their stock with fans after their epic battle. At first, Figueiredo seemed to simply walk through Moreno's punches and kicks, blasting him with his brutal power. Somehow though, Moreno never crumbled to Figueiredo's power shots and then even ramped up his own output. In the end, the judges scored it 47-46 for Figueiredo and then 47-47 and 47-47, keeping the belt wrapped around Figueiredo's waist. Regardless, it was close enough that White believes they need to run it back. "You absolutely positively do that rematch." Deiveson Figeuiredo punches Brandon Moreno at UFC 256 TRENDING > Dana White says there is ‘zero chance’ Conor McGregor fights Jake Paul UFC 256 video > Dana White: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier could usher fans back at UFC 257 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Ron Rivera doesn't like Washington staying at 'loser hotels'

    The head coach admitted to believing in karma ahead of Sunday's matchup.

  • 76ers fan to give memorabilia back to Johnny Bench

    The winning bidder on over $1 million worth of memorabilia from a recent auction of Johnny Bench's personal collection is returning the items to the Hall of Fame catcher, with whom he's been friends since 1967. Businessman Alan Horwitz, a fan of the Philadelphia 76ers who sits courtside at home games wearing his Sixth Man jersey, successfully bid for Bench's 1975 and '76 World Series rings last month. Horwitz said he and Bench first met during Christmas vacation before Bench took over catching duties for the Cincinnati Reds beginning with the 1967 season.

  • Antetokounmpo gets scare in Bucks' loss to Mavericks

    Two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo got a scare just four minutes into Saturday night's 112-102 exhibition loss to the Dallas Mavericks when he got popped in the eye when he collided with Dorian Finney-Smith.

  • Only four players were teammates with both LeBron and MJ. We spoke to all four about the GOATs

    After winning yet another NBA championship, the conversations comparing LeBron James and Michael Jordan have only grown louder and louder.

  • Marshawn Lynch open to coming out of retirement — under one condition

    Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch stated in an interview with Conan O'Brien that he is open to coming out of retirement for one reason.

  • Cowboys are not happy about being flexed out of primetime for the Browns

    Michael Irvin and Mike McCarthy are salty about being affiliated with a lousy team

  • Why LeBron James, Frank Vogel and other Lakers are raving about Talen Horton-Tucker

    Talen Horton-Tucker, who scored a game-high 19 points in the Lakers' preseason opener, quickly has made a strong impression with LeBron James and others on the team.

  • Who will be Patriots' QB in 2021? Peter King shares insight on veteran options

    If Cam Newton isn't the Patriots' quarterback in 2021, who will take his place? Peter King and Mike Florio ran through some veteran options Friday.

  • Former Notre Dame football player Taylor Dever dies at age 31

    Taylor Dever played at Notre Dame from 2007-11 and was a two-year starter at right tackle.

  • UFC 256 full results: Figueiredo-Moreno ends in majority draw; Oliveira dominates Ferguson

    Deiveson Figueiredo retained his flyweight title in a Fight of the Year candidate against Brandon Moreno at UFC 256.

  • Jalen Smith with a 5-pointer vs the Utah Jazz

    Jalen Smith (Phoenix Suns) with a 5-pointer vs the Utah Jazz, 12/12/2020

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Detroit Lions predictions vs. Green Bay Packers: This will be a tight game

    Free Press writers make predictions for Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Ford Field (4:25 p.m., Fox).

  • Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette injures himself with front-flip TD celebration (Video)

    Once in a while, a celebration can have a really poor outcome. This is one of those times. 

  • Steph Curry stats and highlights from Warriors preseason opening win vs. Nuggets

    In his return to Chase Center for the Warriors' first preseason game against the Denver Nuggets, Steph Curry tallied 10 points in 21 minutes.