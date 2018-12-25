Steph Curry calls no 'We Believe' Warriors throwback jerseys 'biggest miss' originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The jerseys the Warriors wore from 2003 through 2010 are associated with a lot of losing.

However, they also are forever linked to the 2006-07 "We Believe" Warriors team that stunned the No. 1 seed Mavericks in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

While the Warriors have worn several different throwback uniforms over the last few seasons, the "We Believe" jerseys haven't been added to the rotation.

And that doesn't sit well with Stephen Curry, who wore those jerseys during his rookie season.

"The biggest miss for us is we're not wearing our throwback ‘We Believe' jerseys," Curry told The Mercury News. "Bringing those back our last year in Oakland."

In the Warriors' final season at Oracle Arena, it would have been fitting for them to honor one of the teams that brought Roaracle to life.

Opportunity missed.

Maybe Curry's comments will spur the Warriors to bring back the "We Believe" jerseys in future seasons when they call Chase Center home.