Steph Curry calls out experts for 'zero' championship remark after NBA title

Steph visually calls out experts for 'zero' championship remark originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry sees everything, he hears everything and he sure as heck remembers everything.

So when several ESPN analysts predicted last August that Curry wouldn't win another NBA championship during the life of his new $215 million contract extension, he didn't forget.

After the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics on Thursday night to capture their fourth NBA title in eight seasons, Curry made sure to call out Kendrick Perkins and Dominque Foxworth while answering a question about his emotional response as the final seconds ticked off the clock in Game 6 at TD Garden.

"These last two months of the playoffs, these last three years, this last 48 hours, every bit of it has been an emotional roller coaster on and off the floor; and you're carrying all of that on a daily basis to try to realize a dream and a goal like we did tonight," Curry told reporters. "And you get goosebumps just thinking about, you know, all those snapshots and episodes that we went through to get back here, individually, collectively. And that's why I said I think this championship hits different. That's why I have so many emotions, and still will, just because of what it took to get back here.

"And the fact that when we started this season, the conversations about who we were as a team and what we were capable of, clearly remember some experts and talking heads putting up the big zero of how many championships we would have going forward because of everything that we went through. So we hear all that, and you carry it all and you try to maintain your purpose, not let it distract you, but you carry that weight and to get here, it all comes out. It's special."

Steph Curry just called out these people in his presser.



â€œI still remember people holding up the 0.â€ pic.twitter.com/ro6T3I1cqg — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) June 17, 2022

Curry had another postgame message for his critics, screaming "What are they going to say now?" while celebrating in the locker room with his teammates.

The doubters have nothing left to say about Curry. There's nothing left to question. He won a title without Kevin Durant. He finally won a Finals MVP trophy.

There's zero left to say about Curry's legacy.