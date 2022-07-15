Steph Curry buys luxury home in Florida

In this article:

The NBA’s 3-point shooting king now has a Central Florida address.

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha on July 11 paid $2.1 million for a Winter Park home, according to a deed made publicly available by Orange County on July 12.

The 4,242-square-foot home on Edwin Boulevard has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.

