Steph Curry, brother Seth swap jerseys after Warriors' win over Blazers

Dalton Johnson
NBC Sports BayArea

Steph Curry, brother Seth swap jerseys after Warriors' win over Blazers originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steph Curry had his usual 25 points in the Warriors' 115-105 win Saturday in Portland against the Blazers. But the biggest number for him was outside the box score. 

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

That number is two, the amount of Curry brothers on a NBA court last night. Steph took a moment to soak it all in last night and swapped jerseys after the win with brother Seth, who scored three points for Portland. 

"Pretty special moment with the Currys right there, that's cool," Klay Thompson said to NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke while the brothers swapped jerseys.

Steph then walked up to Klay to show off Seth's jersey and said, "That's nice right there." 

The Curry brothers had some funny moments Thursday too when Seth's Blazers beat Steph's Warriors in Oakland. 

First it was Steph shaking his brother before sinking a 3-pointer and giving quite the look up to the crowd. 

But in the fourth quarter, Seth found his revenge. 

All in all, two games in three days against each other is beyond cool for the Curry family.

What to Read Next