Steph Curry, brother Seth swap jerseys after Warriors' win over Blazers

Steph Curry had his usual 25 points in the Warriors' 115-105 win Saturday in Portland against the Blazers. But the biggest number for him was outside the box score.

That number is two, the amount of Curry brothers on a NBA court last night. Steph took a moment to soak it all in last night and swapped jerseys after the win with brother Seth, who scored three points for Portland.

Steph Curry-Seth Curry jersey swap. Awesome pic.twitter.com/BNkhNsKBZc — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) December 30, 2018

"Pretty special moment with the Currys right there, that's cool," Klay Thompson said to NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke while the brothers swapped jerseys.

Steph then walked up to Klay to show off Seth's jersey and said, "That's nice right there."

The Curry brothers had some funny moments Thursday too when Seth's Blazers beat Steph's Warriors in Oakland.

First it was Steph shaking his brother before sinking a 3-pointer and giving quite the look up to the crowd.

Steph Curry shakes Seth Curry, hits the 3 and gives a funny face to somebody in the crowd... pic.twitter.com/J75rXzJB0f — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) December 28, 2018

But in the fourth quarter, Seth found his revenge.

This stepback 3-pointer by Seth Curry on Steph Curry was naaaaaasty pic.twitter.com/zRC4zEolvu — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) December 28, 2018

All in all, two games in three days against each other is beyond cool for the Curry family.