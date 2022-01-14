Steph Curry brings young Warriors fan to tears by tossing towel to her

Steph brings young Dubs fan to tears by tossing towel to her originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry didn't give Warriors fans in Milwaukee much to cheer about on the court Thursday night, but after Golden State's blowout loss to the Bucks at Fiserv Forum, he made the day of a young Dubs fan in attendance.

Moments after the game ended, Curry was walking to the Warriors' locker room when he tossed his towel to a fan above the tunnel entrance.

The young Warriors fan was completely overcome with emotion after receiving the keepsake from Curry.

This Dubs fan cried happy tears after catching Stephâ€™s towel ðŸ¥ºðŸ˜Š pic.twitter.com/WNBlFkKMC4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 14, 2022

Curry finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the Warriors' 118-99 loss, but he really should get credit for a fifth assist. That was his best pass of the night.

That young fan will never forget the moment the greatest shooter in NBA history gave her his towel.