Steph Curry breaking Ray Allen's record vs. Seth Curry would be 'fitting'

Kerr: Would be 'fitting' for Steph to break record vs. Seth originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry enters Wednesday night's Warriors game against the Portland Trail Blazers needing 16 3-pointers to break Ray Allen's record for most career 3-pointers in NBA history.

It would take a historic effort for Curry to break the record against the Blazers. While Curry undoubtedly would like to break the record at home, a good night from 3-point range Wednesday could set him up to break the record Saturday in Philadelphia against his brother, Seth Curry, and the 76ers.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr can see the appeal in Steph reaching the top of the 3-point mountain against his brother.

"It seems like every time you turn around Steph is doing something special or historic," Kerr said Tuesday when asked about the possibility of Steph hitting the record-breaker over Seth. "His family has played such a huge role in his career, not only being raised in an NBA household and being taught how to play by his dad and competing against his brother and all that. Yeah, there would be a fitting achievement if that were to happen. I don't know if Seth would look at it that way, but it would be somewhat ironic."

For Steph to break the record Wednesday, he would have to break Klay Thompson's record for most 3-pointers in a game (14). That's a mark Curry has admitted he has his eye on.

"I'm still gunning for Klay," Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area's Kelenna Azubuike about chasing the record Thompson set against the Chicago Bulls in 2018.

"That's tough," Curry continued when asked how many he thought he could make in one game. "You see how many defenders we get now. So, that's going to be tough. There's going to be a game where it goes your way and you make everything and you get enough looks that the attention might change, you know, third or fourth quarter like, 'I'm going after this.' "

The question for Wednesday also revolves around whether or not Kerr will let Curry chase the record if the Warriors have the win secured.

“I actually considered that last night,” Kerr told 95.7 The Game on Tuesday. “I thought about it because I’m driving home and I’m thinking ‘Alright if Steph actually did that and made like 15 threes that means he’s got about 45 points minimum and we’re probably winning by a healthy margin I’m guessing. That would make me the villain if I take him out. And yet if I don’t take him out, I’m a complete fool because he could get hurt. It’s pretty much a lose-lose for me.’”

Kerr also noted that Steph wouldn't want to chase the record and risk getting injured and jeopardizing the rest of the Warriors' season.

Allen's record will fall. It's just a matter of when. Barring a historic barrage from downtown Wednesday, Curry and the Warriors will hit the road for a five-game trip starting in Philadelphia with the mark on the tip of the two-time MVP's fingertips.

If Steph can cut the margin in half or better against the Blazers, you can bet he'll look to etch his name in the history books against his brother. The story, as Kerr noted, writes itself.

