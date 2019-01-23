Steph Curry blames LA Kings for slip on breakaway dunk vs. Lakers originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

For just one moment, Steph Curry showed he was human.

Late in the third quarter on Monday night, and with the Warriors firmly in control against the Lakers, Curry intercepted a pass and had an uncontested layup or dunk in front of him.

Then something weird happened. As he tried to plant his feet, Curry slipped and lost the ball. Andre Iguodala raced down, collected the ball and handed back to Curry, who airballed a 3-pointer. It was the ultimate blooper for one of the world's best basketball players.

A night after the embarrassing moment, Curry went on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and of course, the slip and airball came up.

"See what happened was," Curry said jokingly. "The LA Kings had a game right before us and they must not have put the floor back on top of the ice all the way, because there was a little wet spot and I slipped. in my head, I knew I was about to do something crazy, 360 dunk I've never done in my life. And it just didn't happen."

Actor Ron Funches, also a guest on the show, chimed in with a well-timed question.

"How does the ice explain the airball?" Funches asked.

Curry was left speechless.

"Touche," was all Curry could offer in response.

You can watch the whole exchange here:

