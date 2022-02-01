Steph Curry bests Kevin Porter Jr. in late duel as Warriors hold off Rockets

This time, it didn’t take until the final buzzer for All-Star guard Steph Curry to bury the Houston Rockets. The future Hall of Famer scored a game-high 40 points with seven 3-pointers, including the most fourth-quarter points (21) in any regular-season game of Curry’s storied career, lifting Golden State to a 122-108 victory (box score).

The Warriors (38-13) won their sixth straight game to stay at No. 2 in the Western Conference, while the Rockets (14-36) lost an 11th straight home game at Toyota Center and remain in last place.

This game, however, was much more fun and competitive than many of Houston’s other home losses since Dec. 8. After trailing by 18 points with barely over two minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Rockets fought back to within four on multiple occasions in the final quarter, but Curry’s barrage of treys kept them at arm’s length.

The key difference maker in Houston’s late comeback was Kevin Porter Jr. (17 points, 11 assists), who hit four 3-pointers in the second half and even got in some trash talk during a back-and-forth with Curry. After spending the first half largely as a facilitator, with 3 points and 8 assists, Porter took over as a scorer in the second half to keep things close.

Steph unbothered by KPJ chirping. 😂😅 pic.twitter.com/aCkiRO8Rt0 — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) February 1, 2022

Christian Wood led the Rockets with 24 points and 13 rebounds, but he took only one shot in the fourth quarter and also had a game-high 6 turnovers. Both Porter and Wood shot 5-of-9 on 3-pointers (55.6%).

Garrison Mathews added 11 points off the bench on 3-of-6 shooting from 3-point range (50.0%), including multiple big makes in the fourth quarter to keep the Rockets within striking distance. Rookie Josh Christopher (13 points, 5 assists) also fared very well as a reserve in 19 minutes.

Story continues

Unfortunately, those showings were offset by a pair of subpar nights in the starting lineup by veteran Eric Gordon and rookie Jalen Green, who combined for 22 points on 6-of-22 shooting (27.3%). For Green, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, his recent slump continues — though he did score in double-figures for a second straight game.

Houston will wrap up its four-game homestand with Wednesday’s visit from Cleveland, with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. Central. Until then, scroll on for highlights and postgame reaction from Monday night.

Related

Kevin Porter Jr. rejoins Rockets after stint in health, safety protocols Rockets rookie Jalen Green sees ‘big bro’ in Golden State’s Steph Curry

Highlights

Stephen Silas on Josh Christopher

Stephen Silas: "Josh Christopher continues to prove that he deserves minutes. He continues to show that hard work plays off. He's a valuable part of our team on both ends of the floor." — Salman Ali (@SalmanAliNBA) February 1, 2022

Stephen Silas on Steph Curry

“I’m tired of seeing you,” Stephen Silas said he told Steph Curry after the game. “I don’t want to see you anymore.” — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) February 1, 2022

Rockets appreciate effort

If the Rockets came out with this type of energy every game they could beat a lot of these team’s they lose to…They had 7 players in double figures tonight. #Sarge — BIG SARGE MEDIA LLC (@BigSargeSportz) February 1, 2022

Stephen Silas: "There's very few times after a game this season where I feel like our team didn't fight." — Salman Ali (@SalmanAliNBA) February 1, 2022

Steve Kerr on Rockets

Warriors coach Steve Kerr credited the Rockets and the fight they showed at the end of the third quarter. "Houston is not easy to guard. … Not an easy game but our defense picked up during that stretch in the second half and helped us get the win." — Danielle Lerner (@danielle_lerner) February 1, 2022

Steph Curry on Kevin Porter Jr.

Steph on Kevin Porter Jr.: "I like his competitiveness…he got a dawg in him…" — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) February 1, 2022

KPJ went up to Steph after the game and asked him for advice. Steph gave him some advice on how to makes things easier on himself running pick and rolls (dealing with two defenders). — Salman Ali (@SalmanAliNBA) February 1, 2022

Kevin Porter Jr. on Steph Curry

Kevin Porter Jr: "I don't really feel like I have anything to prove. That's just my mind sight… I feel like I'm getting more and more respected for how I compete… I like playing against Steph." — Salman Ali (@SalmanAliNBA) February 1, 2022

Locced in. 😂 competing against the best gotta bring yo shit! No cap 😂🤞🏾 steph is steph haha — Scoot (@Kevinporterjr) February 1, 2022

Kevin Porter Jr. on his return

KPJ on his illness: "I'm pretty sure I didn't have Covid… I think it was the flu or something." He had 4 negative tests and 1 positive. — Salman Ali (@SalmanAliNBA) February 1, 2022

Kevin Porter Jr says he has Wednesday’s game against the Cavs checked on his schedule. He was disappointed he missed the game in Cleveland — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) February 1, 2022

Christian Wood

Christian Wood on Steph Curry: "Overall, I thought we were making it tough on him, but he's a great player." — Salman Ali (@SalmanAliNBA) February 1, 2022

[mm-video type=video id=01fhe97e9s2ck165r1wh playlist_id=none player_id=01eqbvq570kgj8vfs7 image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01fhe97e9s2ck165r1wh/01fhe97e9s2ck165r1wh-1936c43641d610c49966651aa121c527.jpg]

[listicle id=63822]

1

1