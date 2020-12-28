Steph Curry becomes third player in NBA history to make 2,500 career 3-pointers

Although he’s struggled to find his rhythm from long distance to start the season, Steph Curry made history from beyond the arc against the Chicago Bulls.

With a triple in the first quarter against the Bulls, Golden State’s point guard became the third player in NBA history to reach 2,500 made 3-pointers in his career. Curry joined a sharpshooting group that only features Hall of Famer Reggie Miller and Ray Allen.

With 2,500 triples on his resume, Curry only needs 60 more makes to pass Allen on the all-time 3-pointers made list. The closest active player behind Curry on the list is Houston’s James Harden at No. 5 with 2,330. J.J. Redick (1,891), LeBron James (1,881), Klay Thompson (1,798) and Damian Lillard (1,781) are featured in the top 20.

Over Curry’s career, the five-time All-Star has shot 43.4% from beyond the arc on 8.2 attempts per game. The two-time Most Valuable Player has registered seasons with 402, 354 and 324 3-pointers made.

