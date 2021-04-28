When will Steph Curry become top 3-point shooter in NBA history? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Damian Lillard made history Tuesday night in Indiana.

The All-Star guard became just the 10th player ever to eclipse the 2,000 career made 3-pointers mark by knocking down four triples in the Trail Blazers' blowout win over the Indiana Pacers.

Lillard reached the milestone in his 671st game, a pace bested only by Stephen Curry, who achieved the feat in his 597th game.

Here's a look at the 10 members of the 2,000 3-pointers club:

Ray Allen (2,973 3-pointers) Stephen Curry (2,773) Reggie Miller (2,560) Kyle Korver (2,450) James Harden (2,441) Vince Carter (2,290) Jason Terry (2,282) Jamal Crawford (2,221) Paul Pierce (2,143) Damian Lillard (2,001)

Curry, who’s chasing down Ray Allen’s all-time 3-pointer record, and Jamal Crawford, who made 107 3s during a 54-game stint in Golden State, are the Warriors’ two representatives on this list, but another Splash Brother could be joining them as soon as next season. With 1,798 career triples, Klay Thompson needs 202 more to reach the 3-point milestone. Thompson has surpassed 202 3s in each season he’s played in dating back to 2012-13, though he will be coming off a two-year absence next season.