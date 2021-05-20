Steph Curry beats three Lakers, halftime buzzer with sick 3

Steph beats three Lakers defenders, halftime buzzer with 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Preseason, regular seasons, playoffs and, now, the play-in.

It doesn't matter which kind of game Steph Curry's playing in, you have to watch out for him if he has the ball in his hands before the halftime buzzer.

The Los Angeles Lakers learned that lesson the hard way Wednesday, as the Warriors star burned them with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the first half of the teams' play-in game.

Cue the "Bang!"

STEPH AT THE BUZZER... UNREALpic.twitter.com/Y00SMbg7FM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 20, 2021

Curry lived up to Lakers star LeBron James' estimation that he's the 2020-21 NBA MVP on the shot, out-maneuvering three LA defenders to create enough space for the shot.

He also looked like the NBA MVP for the rest of the first half Wednesday. The 33-year-old scored 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting and 3-of-6 on 3-pointers, grabbing four rebounds and dishing out two assists.

Thanks to Curry's buzzer-beater, the Warriors held a 55-42 lead at halftime. They were halfway to advancing to face the second-seeded Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

If Curry has more shots like that in him, Golden State has a good chance to punch its playoff ticket.