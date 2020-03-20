Steph Curry banks ping pong ball off door in awesome trick shot
Pro golfers aren’t the only ones getting bored and trying new things during the coronavirus pandemic break. Steph Curry and the NBA are on a haitus as well, and he tried his hand at a golf trick shot.
With a wedge, Curry banked a ping pong ball off a wooden door and into a plastic cup.
“That was in!” he yelled, “That was in!”
You’re up @DudePerfect @24Bazemore @MardyFish!!! #playingthrough https://t.co/nAehNuzjdk pic.twitter.com/mnHQbZd5mz
— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 20, 2020
Scroll to continue with content