Steph Curry banks ping pong ball off door in awesome trick shot

Samantha Marks
Golf Channel

Pro golfers aren’t the only ones getting bored and trying new things during the coronavirus pandemic break. Steph Curry and the NBA are on a haitus as well, and he tried his hand at a golf trick shot. 

With a wedge, Curry banked a ping pong ball off a wooden door and into a plastic cup.

“That was in!” he yelled, “That was in!”

