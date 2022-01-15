Steph Curry avoided major hand injury, had PTSD after fall vs. Bulls

Steph avoided major hand injury, had PTSD after fall vs. Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry and the Warriors got a scare early in the second quarter of their win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

With the Warriors up 15, Curry drove past Bulls star DeMar DeRozan and was fouled by Lonzo Ball on a layup attempt. But Curry fell to the floor and landed on his right hand. He was in immediate pain and spent time holding and shaking his hand.

Steph appeared to tweak his right hand, but remains in the game pic.twitter.com/WjSN8EQTyY — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 15, 2022

Curry missed the first free throw short, but swished the second one. He stayed in the game and continued playing after halftime.

"Yeah, anything that involves the hand, especially the right one, you get a little concerned," Curry told reporters after the game. "But the feeling came back, strength came back. It hurts, but I'll be all right."

"I had some PTSD from two years ago when I landed."



Steph believes he'll be all right after falling on his right hand, but will get it looked at pic.twitter.com/SFWdr2zi8f — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 15, 2022

Curry believes he avoid a major injury but admitted that he had flashbacks to Oct. 30, 2019 when he broke his left hand on a fall against the Phoenix Suns. Curry missed most of the 2019-20 season before returning for one game in March. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, shutting down the sports world.

"I had some PTSD from two years ago when I landed," Curry said. "Felt kind of the same, but going to get it looked at and figure it out. Should be all right."

Curry ended up playing just under 10 minutes in the second quarter and he capped the period with a 3-pointer that gave the Warriors a 78-47 lead at halftime.

Steph from deeeep ðŸ™Œ pic.twitter.com/0x28lAI5B8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 15, 2022

Considering that Curry played nine minutes after halftime suggests there's nothing seriously wrong. But the Warriors will know for sure once they take a look at his hand Saturday.

The Warriors will spend the night in Chicago before heading to Minnesota for a showdown with the Timberwolves on Sunday.