Steph Curry’s assessment of Warriors effort should be a wake up call

Steph Curry doesn’t expect the Golden State Warriors to make much of a postseason run if they play like they did against the New York Knicks on Monday (March 18). The veteran superstar didn’t appear to be pleased with his team’s lack of energy and fight as they succumbed to their 32nd loss of the season.

Curry, 36, was playing in his second game since returning from an ankle injury. He ended the night with 27 points on 40% shooting from the field and 30.8% shooting from deep. However, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Brandin Podziemski all had tough shooting nights, allowing the Knicks to take control of the game and put the clamps down on defense.

“Maybe a week or two ago, the sixth seed was the motivation,” Curry said. “Right now, I think I could care a less about where you’re at. It’s the consistency of how we’re playing that’s the most important thing. Because, honestly, who cares what seed you are, because if you play like we did tonight…you’re not going to get very far.”

With their loss, the Warriors have fallen to the 10th seed in the Western Conference. The Houston Rockets are three games behind in the 11th seed. Golden State needs to start stacking wins in order to create some separation between them and the chasing pack.

"Honestly, who cares what seed you are if you play like we did tonight … You're not going to get very far." Steph wants more consistent ball from the Warriors 💯 pic.twitter.com/Zj8z58ZoIg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 19, 2024

The Warriors still have time to figure their season out. However, that time is quickly running out. It now looks likely they will have to navigate the play-in tournament to qualify for the playoffs. Perhaps that’s what they need to rediscover their competitive edge.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire