Steph Curry approves of Alex Morgan's iconic 'night night' celebration

Steph approves of Morgan's 'night night' celly after USWNT win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The "Night Night" celebration is taking the sports world by storm.

Claimed by Steph Curry after winning his fourth championship a month ago with the Warriors, athletes of all ages are adding the celebration into their own repertoires. You can add United States Women's National Team (USWNT) legend Alex Morgan to that list.

Following the USWNT's 1-0 victory over Canada to win the CONCACAF Women's Championship, Morgan posted a picture of her emulating the celebration on her Instagram account, simply captioned "Night Night". On her Instagram story, she highlighted the post while also tagging Steph.

On Instagram, Curry responded to Morgan's post by congratulating Morgan and the rest of the USWNT for securing a spot in the 2024 Olympics. Morgan converted a penalty in the 78th minute to seal the game for the U.S.

For context, Canada defeated the U.S., 1-0, during the 2020 Olympic semifinal on a late penalty, marking the first time Canada has beaten the U.S. in 20 years. Canada eventually won gold, with the U.S. taking bronze.

With more and more legendary "night night" celebrations seemingly popping up every day, it looks like Curry didn't only change the game of basketball, but also the celebration game.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast