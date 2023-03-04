Steph Curry, Andre Iguodala probable vs. Lakers; Andrew Wiggins out

Steph, Andre probable for Warriors-Lakers; Wiggins still out originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors received some encouraging news before an important road test against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala are listed as probable for Sunday's Western Conference showdown at Crypto.com Arena.

Curry missed 11 consecutive games with a lower leg injury he sustained in early February. The reigning NBA Finals MVP is averaging 29.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists this season.

Meanwhile, Iguodala only has played in three contests this season, with the last one being for nearly 18 minutes in the Warriors' 144-113 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 13.

Iguodala previously told The Athletic's Anthony Slater that he'd like to get 10 or 15 consecutive games in with no issues before the playoffs. The Warriors have 18 regular-season games remaining.

Andrew Wiggins, who has been out since mid-February due to personal reasons, will miss his eighth consecutive game. Warriors rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. is listed as questionable.

The Warriors are riding a five-game win streak into SoCal, and will hope their veteran players can help them continue their winning ways.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast