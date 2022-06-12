Steph Curry among elite company with rare NBA Finals shooting stat line

Steph joins KD, MJ as only players with this elite stat line originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Michael Jordan. Talk about elite company.

After the Warriors' 107-97 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night at TD Garden, Curry found his name on a short list with two of the greatest players the game has ever seen.

Essentially the Warriors are on that list twice, with Durant's 2017 Finals series resulting in the first of back-to-back titles for Golden State in 2017 and 2018.

Curry's 34 points in Game 1, 29 in Game 2 and 31 in Game 3 were followed up with a monster 43-point barrage in 40 minutes of action on Friday.

Will the Warriors have the same fate? They sit just two games away with the series tied two games apiece and heading back to San Francisco for Game 5 at Chase Center on Monday night.

If the Warriors do win their fourth title in eight seasons, chances are that Curry will be taking home his first Finals MVP award as well.

