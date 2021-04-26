Steph Curry’s Aerial Assault on NBA Record Books Isn’t Over Yet

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors shoots a three against the Sacramento Kings

Now averaging 31.3 points per game to lead the NBA, Steph Curry knocked down his 85th 3-pointer in April during Golden State’s 117-113 win over the Kings on Sunday, moving him past James Harden for the most 3-pointers in a single month of basketball. (Harden’s record was 82.)

With two April games left to play, Curry’s aerial assault on the NBA record books is far from over, and he has a good shot at cracking 100 triples on the month.

In Sunday’s win over the Kings, the Golden State Warriors star finished with 37 points (11-of-21 FG, 8-of-11 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, seven triples, one steal, one block and seven turnovers in his 38 minutes of floor time. It was Curry’s 30th game this season with at least 30 points and his sixth April game with at least seven makes from 3-point range.

STEPH CURRY.



GREATEST SHOOTER EVER. pic.twitter.com/nYIS5cfDMv — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 26, 2021

“It’s just trying to get a decent look, get your feet underneath you, and then the rest is muscle memory, confidence and just creativity, so just trying to be in the moment as much as possible,” Curry said Sunday. “When you’re missing, that’s when you start thinking about mechanics, you start thinking about other stuff, those thoughts creep in your head. But when you’re in a flow, in rhythm, there is not much going on upstairs. It’s nice.”

Currently in 10th place in the Western Conference at 31-30 after winning seven of their last 10 games, the Warriors are in position to qualify for the NBA’s play-in postseason tournament and are well ahead of the 11th place New Orleans Pelicans (26-34).

In April, Curry is averaging 38.1 points per game on 52.9% shooting from the field and 47.2% shooting from deep. Though it began last month, Curry became the first player in NBA history age 33 or older to score 30 or more points in 11 straight games during a stretch from March 29 to April 19.

Story continues

“The best part about what we get to do is you don’t focus on results, you focus on the process,” Curry said. “And that, for me, is how this happens. And it doesn’t make me get bigheaded and thinking I’m the world’s greatest in terms of I can’t get better. But it makes me fall in love with the process even more and keep doubling down on what goes into trying to perfect your craft and put the work in and find new ways to get better.”

STEPH CURRY scores 37 & knocks down 7 3PTS, breaking the record for most 3PTS made over a calendar month in NBA history!



85: Steph (2021)

82: Harden (2019)

80: Steph (2019)pic.twitter.com/4R5I96odQX — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 26, 2021

Curry was not getting much attention in the MVP race prior to this month, but his performance in April should have him back in the conversation as the NBA wraps up its season over the next month or so.

Steph Curry against the top MVP candidates this season (Giannis, Luka,Dame,Embiid,Jokic)



39.6 PPG

5.7 RPG

4.7 APG

0.7 SPG

53.6 FG%

46.3 3PT%

95.2 FT%

72.4 TS% pic.twitter.com/Of0ucMtzUJ — (@CurrysGoated) April 24, 2021

The Warriors play the Mavericks on the 27th and the T-Wolves on the 29th to close out April.

More Like This

Thanks for reading InsideHook. Sign up for our daily newsletter and be in the know.

The post Steph Curry’s Aerial Assault on NBA Record Books Isn’t Over Yet appeared first on InsideHook.

The article Steph Curry’s Aerial Assault on NBA Record Books Isn’t Over Yet by Evan Bleier was originally published on InsideHook.