Steph Curry admits he wanted Knicks to draft him instead of Warriors

Well this certainly is going to ruin the day for Knicks fans everywhere.

On the most recent episode of Showtime's "All the Smoke" with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, Warriors superstar Steph Curry made one thing explicitly clear.

"I wanted to go to New York and thought I was going to New York," the three-time NBA champion said. "At the draft -- in the green room -- like, 'Oh, get to the eight spot and New York can get me.'

"And then I got the call from (then Warriors GM) Larry Riley, like 'We're going to pick you in the seventh spot.'"

Over the years, we've read stories about how Curry's father, Dell, and his agent, Jeff Austin, didn't want Curry to land in Golden State. But I don't think we have heard it straight from the two-time NBA MVP himself.

Here's an excerpt from a May 2015 article by Marc Spears, who worked for Yahoo at the time:

Riley also liked that Curry was the son of a successful and respected ex-NBA player. Riley sold then-Warriors coach Don Nelson on Curry as well. Austin and Dell Curry still tried to keep the Warriors away from Stephen Curry. But Austin told then-Knicks president Donnie Walsh that unless they could trade up, he expected Golden State to draft Curry. Austin said Walsh didn't believe him because the Warriors already had guard Monta Ellis.

"I said, 'Larry, I like you a lot and respect you a lot, but don't take Steph. This is not the right place for him,' " Austin said. "We wanted him in New York."

Said Riley: "Dell was the same way. He was almost cold."

If Curry ended up in the Big Apple, you never know how things would have turned out. But Knicks fans, of course, will tell you the franchise would have won multiple titles by now (which is entirely possible).

Let's end this by reminding everybody that Curry's career high came on Feb. 27, 2013 when he scored 54 points against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Warriors fans should thank Larry Riley every day.

Steph Curry admits he wanted Knicks to draft him instead of Warriors