Steph Curry admits he knew Bradley Beal scored 50 before big game

Steph admits he knew Beal scored 50 before he dropped 49 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry knew.

The NBA's scoring leader knew all along exactly what Bradley Beal did in the Washington Wizards' overtime win over the Indiana Pacers earlier in the day.

Beal, chasing Curry for the scoring title, dropped 50 points to help the Wizards pull out a must-win.

Curry, not to be outdone, responded with 49 points in the Warriors' 136-97 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center on Saturday night.

"Of course I did," Curry told reporters when asked if he was aware of how many points Beal had scored.

"Of course I did."



Steph knew Beal dropped 50 tonight before the Warriors tipped off vs. OKC pic.twitter.com/UhSEt4qvyb — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 9, 2021

However, Curry wasn't aware of was that Beal briefly had passed him for the scoring lead and that he needed 22 points to retake the lead.

When Curry scored 24 points in a scorching first quarter, all observers assumed he must have known he needed 22 points.

"No, I didn't go to that level," Curry said when asked if he knew what he needed to grab the lead back from Beal. "I watch everybody in the league. I know what he's doing. He's playing at a high level. But anytime someone gets 50, you hear about it."

Following their huge performances Saturday, Curry is averaging 31.9 points per game while Beal is averaging 31.4.

Both players have four games left in the regular season to try to capture the scoring title, though Beal sustained a hamstring injury in Saturday's game, which could impact the race.

