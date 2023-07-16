Steph claims his first-ever American Century Championship win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Steph Curry can add yet another accomplishment to his long list of accolades -- but this time, in golf.

The Warriors star took home his first American Century Championship title Sunday at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev., courtesy of a buzzer-beater putt, scoring 25 points in the third and final round to win the celebrity golf tournament.

STEPH FOR THE WIN 😱pic.twitter.com/2CseeADH8e — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 16, 2023

Curry entered the tournament with a goal to win, and he achieved it with a clutch eagle on the 18th hole. He finished with 75 total points to earn the No. 1 spot atop the ACC leaderboard, ahead of retired tennis player Mardy Fish (73) and former Sharks star Joe Pavelski (66).

Curry becomes just the second active professional athlete to win the tournament, joining NHL superstar Mario Lemieux in 1998. It's an accolade Curry has yearned for, as he told reporters ahead of the tournament.

"Honestly, I feel like the way I'm approaching and where I feel my game is I have the game to win it now," Curry said Friday. "It's just a matter of, can you do it? I can say it all I want to. I finished fourth twice, I think. So, it's in there. It's a matter [of] can I put it together for 54 holes and balance the fun and the focus that you need to have to play all three rounds and play great.

"So, my goal has always been to try to do it as an active NBA athlete. I got a few more years left to do it. We'll see how it goes."

It went well. Curry's American Century Championship-winning performance was highlighted by a hole-in-one on the seventh hole Saturday, setting social media ablaze. It was his second-ever ace, and the first to be hit on the par-3 seventh in tournament history.

On Sunday, a birdie on the par-4 10th hole was the highlight of Curry’s third round until the final stroke, as Fish led the round and tournament for a majority of the day. Then came Curry's tournament-winning putt.

Steph birdies from deep on the 10th 🎯 pic.twitter.com/HMeulWyvbA — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 16, 2023

Curry is a four-time NBA champion, the NBA's all-time 3-point leader, a two-time league MVP and a nine-time All-Star, and he now sits above his golfing peers as an American Century Championship champion. And next, maybe he can bring home another NBA title with the Warriors.

