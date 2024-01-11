Steph candidly addresses Warriors' NBA trade deadline urgency originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Warriors desperately need change as the countdown is on for the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline.

General manager Mike Dunleavy knows it. Steve Kerr knows it. Steph Curry knows it.

"We have a standard that's pretty evident that if things stay the same, that's the definition of insanity right?" Curry told reporters Wednesday night. "Keep doing the same thing, expect a different result. As players and what we can do, we have to control our effort, our focus, our competitiveness [and] control the things that we can on the court.

"Like every NBA season, every organization, that stuff works itself out."

For a team that has known nothing but winning basketball over the last decade or so, with four NBA titles and six Finals appearances to back it up, they've reached a harsh yet humbling reality check.

Two days after being booed by Chase Center fans in its loss to the Toronto Raptors, Golden State once again received the same reaction from Dub Nation on Wednesday night after a 141-105 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Warriors, who had the third-best home record (33-8) last season, went just 2-5 during the homestand, with four of the losses by 10 or more points. They currently are 17-20, sitting at 12th place in the West, with an 11-11 home record.

And it appears clear as ever that the Warriors not only want, but need change.

While Curry acknowledged the urgency of the fastly approaching trade deadline, he emphasized the importance of players understanding that things are out of their control and they have to be focused on what's in front of them.

"You can't allow yourself to get distracted by that because whether you're at the top of the standings or the bottom, there's always rumors swirling, there's always conversations," Curry said. "It's just a part of the business. Until anything happens, you can't get caught up in it because it'll rob you of your opportunity to play good basketball.

"That's kind of where we're at."

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday morning that the Warriors have an "everyone but Steph Curry" mindset with the trade deadline approaching, but noted that they'd like to keep their Big Three of Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green intact.

And with the impending return of Green, who was reinstated by the NBA last week after serving a 12-game suspension, Kerr doesn't anticipate that affecting the team's trade deadline approach.

“Yeah, we’ve had plenty of time to assess the team – this year and the last couple of years,” Kerr told reporters Tuesday. “I don’t think that is going to be an issue.”

It is no secret that the Warriors desperately need change. What that looks like, though, will be up to Dunleavy and Co. to figure out as the clock ticks.

