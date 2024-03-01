Steph, Ayesha Curry announce they're expecting their fourth child originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Ayesha Curry had a special launch to announce her pregnancy with baby No. 4.

The actor and cookbook author revealed Friday that she and her husband, Warriors star Steph Curry, are expecting a fourth child with a dazzling photoshoot and cover for her magazine, Sweet July.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3-q7XIxjJX

“Sweet July Magazine's first digital issue explores the gamut of our most cherished relationships,” the Instagram post is captioned. "The Village Issue, an appropriate theme for Founder Ayesha Curry who excitedly announces her growing family. Through recipes, reflections and community roundups, we’re spotlighting the indelible impact of chosen family.”

Steph Curry posted the same picture on his Instagram feed, along with the words "@ayeshacurry Vol. 4 ❤️👀😍.”

How many kids do Ayesha and Steph Curry have?

The Currys already are parents to three children: girls Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8, and son Canon, 6.