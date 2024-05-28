Steph aims to play on PGA Tour Champions after NBA career originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

It doesn't appear that Steph Curry's post-NBA career will consist of much basketball.

In fact, the Warriors star plans to pursue a post-playing career in a completely different sport altogether.

Curry, in a feature for Golf Digest, spoke about his love for golf and his plans to play professionally after his Hall of Fame NBA career comes to an end. Whenever that day might be.

The 36-year-old Curry hopes to one day join the PGA Tour Champions, the PGA Tour's professional senior league for golfers aged 50 and above.

“I don’t know what the path is,” Curry told Golf Digest. “All I know is, when I’m done with basketball, I’m going to reasonably invest as much into my golf as I can to see how good I can get, and where that puts me 14 years from now, we’ll see.”

Curry already is well-established in the world of golf, having won the annual American Century Championship last summer at Edgewood, South Lake Tahoe, while competing in multiple iterations of Capitol One's "The Match" against PGA Tour and NFL stars.

Michael Neff, the founder of the GEARS biomechanical analysis system that provides motion analysis of golfers' swings, was able to analyze Curry's swing and was blown away by what the metrics showed.

“We’ve tested hundreds of tour players, and most of Stephen’s numbers were right there [with PGA Tour averages]. I was floored," Neff told Golf Digest.

It's no surprise that Curry's natural strength and athleticism translate to the fairway. PGA Tour star Jordan Spieth, who is a personal friend of Curry's, told Golf Digest that if he were playing against Curry in a match he likely would spot him just six strokes and is impressed with the NBA star's distance off the tee.

“He’d be one of the longest right away on the Champions tour,” Spieth said. “He’d rip up par 5s, so it’d come down to how tight can he get his game from 150 yards and in because you can’t miss on both sides of the flag out there. Obviously, he has the clutch gene, but what impresses me most is his joy. As long as he’s been playing basketball, it’s never seemed like work to him.”

Curry won't be able to defend his ACC title this summer due to his commitment to play for Team USA in the Paris Olympics, but he certainly will continue to squeeze in as much time on the course as he can before ramping up for the 2024-25 NBA season, his 16th in the league.

And when his illustrious basketball career does come to an end, Curry will have his sights set on competing with golf's best on the PGA's senior tour.

