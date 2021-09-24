Stepen Ross should do the deal he wants to do for Deshaun Watson

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants Deshaun Watson. Even with 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and 10 criminal complaints, Ross wants Watson. (And Ross is not happy, we’re told, that word has trickled out regarding his desire to land Watson.)

Ross and his team haven’t pulled the trigger on the trade not because of the uncertainty over Watson’s legal situation but because of the asking price. Presumably, three first-round picks and two second-round picks.

The Texans have remained entrenched in their position, content to trade him now or later, given that the draft picks they get won’t be used until April 2022, anyway. The Dolphins and others seem prepared to wait until March, assuming that the price will still be the price, either in late September or the middle of March.

But will it? Once the dust settles on the current season, some teams will decide to find new quarterbacks. That could result in more teams joining in the bidding for the balance of Watson’s contract. And that could make the price even higher than it currently is.

For now, only the Dolphins want Watson. For now, the Dolphins have no competition.

So just do it. Give the three first-round picks. Although some teams treat unused first-round picks like a treasure map with a money-back guarantee of buried booty, plenty of them end up having fewer compelling contents than Al Capone’s vault.

The Dolphins, for example, had — and used — three first-round picks in 2020. Tua Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson, Noah Igbenoghene. Would the Dolphins send those three players to the Texans for Watson right now? Hell yes. So why not send three future first-round picks in exchange for a sure thing?

That’s what the Rams have done, with multiple players. At the most important position in the game of pro football, and given Miami’s chronic inability to find a franchise quarterback dating back to Dan Marino, it seems like a more than reasonable price to pay for Watson.

Like most owners not named Jerry Jones, Ross insists that he doesn’t directly meddle in football decisions. He doesn’t have to. Those who work for him (and who hope to continue to do so) should be smart enough to figure out what he wants without him having to order a Code Red.

So go ahead, Steve. Say whatever you need to say to send the message to G.M. Chris Grier to break the impasse and get the guy you want. Nice things are expensive. And it would be very nice for the Dolphins to finally have a franchise quarterback.

Even the most ardent member of the Tua Mafia would have to admit that the Dolphins don’t have one. With a phone call, they can get one.

