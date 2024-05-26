Advertisement

Who would step up in Tyrese Haliburton's absence? Enter, Andrew Nembhard.

matthew glenesk, indianapolis star
·1 min read

With Tyrese Haliburton sidelined with a hamstring injury, Andrew Nembhard stepped up in a big way in the Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Pacers guard scored a game-high 21 points in the first half, including a deep 3-pointer late in the half to give Indiana a 69-57 lead over Boston on Saturday night.

Nembhard hit 8-of-10 shots, including 2-of-2 from behind the arc as the Pacers offense was in high gear, shooting a scorching 63.6% in the first half.

