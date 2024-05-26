Who would step up in Tyrese Haliburton's absence? Enter, Andrew Nembhard.

With Tyrese Haliburton sidelined with a hamstring injury, Andrew Nembhard stepped up in a big way in the Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Pacers guard scored a game-high 21 points in the first half, including a deep 3-pointer late in the half to give Indiana a 69-57 lead over Boston on Saturday night.

Andrew Nembhard from way downtown 🔥



he scores his third three with seconds remaining in the half. pic.twitter.com/LAG1YM1jfj — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 26, 2024

Nembhard hit 8-of-10 shots, including 2-of-2 from behind the arc as the Pacers offense was in high gear, shooting a scorching 63.6% in the first half.

Andrew Nembhard Fan Club President — Derek Schultz (@Schultz975) May 26, 2024

Andrew Nembhard with a playoff career-high 21 points already in the first half 😤 pic.twitter.com/NQ4EyeS1iu — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 26, 2024

Nembhard is playing like a star. — The Shop (@TheShopIndy) May 26, 2024

I mentioned at some point early in the series that Derrick White is the sort of player Andrew Nembhard should strive to be, and I know he has a lot of respect for White. But he is winning that matchup tonight. — Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) May 26, 2024

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers vs Celtics: Andrew Nembhard steps up with Tyrese Haliburton injury