Step by step: How Indiana football zeroed in on Curt Cignetti in coaching search

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football’s newest coach Curt Cignetti had a “gravitas” in the interview process that wowed the program’s decision-makers, according to a source with knowledge of the search.

The Hoosiers will officially introduce Cignetti as the program’s 30th head coach on Friday afternoon, but the search essentially wrapped up on Wednesday night after a day full of in-person interviews with multiple finalists at neutral locations.

Cignetti emerged as the clear favorite after he meticulously laid out his vision for the program.

It was an intense five-day stretch for athletic director Scott Dolson, who went into the process hoping to land Tom Allen’s replacement by week’s end, as multiple sources told The Herald Times.

Allen had a 33-49 overall record (18-43 in the Big Ten) with two bowl appearances in seven seasons. The Hoosiers had a 3-25 record in the Big Ten the last three years, the worst among member schools.

The 2023 season ended with Indiana giving up a double-digit lead in three straight games against opponents near the bottom of the Big Ten standings.

That compressed timeline meant Dolson’s work started right after he spoke with Allen on Sunday morning.

According to a source, Dolson informed the team of Allen's dismissal — Allen reached out to players later in the day — and IU’s athletic director had a separate meeting with the leadership council to get their input on the direction of the program as well.

Dolson spent the rest of the day on the phone making contact with agents, interested coaches and colleagues to drill down an initial candidate pool. TurnkeyZRG, the search firm Indiana hired, aided in those efforts.

The firm’s extensive contact list helped Indiana quickly determine a candidate's level of interest and set up introductory calls. The firm has assisted in 200-plus searches within intercollegiate athletics with a client list that includes Alabama, Michigan, Clemson, USC, Texas, Oklahoma and LSU. It also helped with the extensive vetting process the school put the finalists through.

That’s when Cignetti and Dolson spoke for the first time, but they would have a longer conversation on Monday, according to a source familiar with the search.

That hour-long Zoom on Monday laid the groundwork for what was to come. Cignetti brought an understated manner to the interview, speaking with confidence without any false sense of bravado.

For Cignetti it was about the work, as his previous boss Jeffery Bourne told reporters on Thursday. The James Madison athletic director echoed what sources told The Herald Times about Cignetti.

"Just watch him, the way that he prepares and studies for the opponent, you don't see that very much," Bourne said. "Not to that level.”

The 62-year-old’s resume was never in question.

Cignetti had four decades of experience, an offensive-minded background with a long history of developing quarterbacks, high-level recruiting experience shaped by Nick Saban (the work he did as Alabama’s recruiting coordinator from 2007-10 set the team up for multiple titles) and 13 years as a head coach without a losing season.

On Thursday, Cignetti was named Sun Belt Coach of the Year. James Madison went 11-1 in 2023 and ranked as high as No. 18 in the AP Poll as it transitioned to the FBS level.

While Cignetti made a strong impression, Dolson didn’t take any half measures, according to multiple sources.

He made it through a long list of Zoom interviews that’s more extensive than what’s previously been reported — most lasted between 45 and 60 minutes — and was diligent about seeking out feedback from a small circle of trusted football minds as well as IU president Pamela Whitten, deputy director of athletics Mattie White and deputy director of athletics Stephen Harper.

According to a source, the last leg of the search was the in-person sit downs on Wednesday. Cignetti’s interview lasted more than two hours and was described to The Herald Times as a “deep, deep, deep dive” into among other things his coaching style, schematic influences, and recruiting acumen.

The night ended with Indiana exchanging salary numbers with Cignetti’s representatives.

While Cignetti had an offer on the table to make him the highest paid coach in the Sun Belt and increase his salary pool for his staff, the negotiations unfolded without hitting any speed bumps, a source confirmed.

The hope is now that Cignetti does what he does best: get to work.

“I’m all in,” Cignetti said, in a video released by the team. “Look out for the Hoosiers we are going to get this thing rolling one day at a time.”

