Step up to the plate at the 2024 Little League Softball Sandlot Fun Days

Step up to the plate at the 2024 Little League Softball Sandlot Fun Days

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Nothing says fun in the summer months like picking up a bat and ball, and a program getting ready to start this month in Little Rock will connect young sluggers with experienced coaches.

The 2024 Little League Softball Sandlot Fun Days is open to all children in the Little Rock area interested in softball who will be in middle school this fall.

Participants will meet Mondays and Wednesdays starting June 10 and going through June 26, with lessons each week led by local high school and collegiate instructors and coaches.

Players will all get a program t-shirt, and there will be a snack and drink after each program. Organizers said there is a $25 cost per player to participate.

Anyone who wants to sign up for the 2024 Little League Softball Sandlot Fun Days can head to JuniorDeputy.com.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.