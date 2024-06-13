‘Step forward’: Man Utd agree personal terms with star CB, transfer talks opened with PL club – report

Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Everton star defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new centre-back to fill the void left by the departing Raphael Varane.

According to Times Sport, Man United have made a ‘significant step forward’ by agreeing personal terms with the player’s representatives.

The current agreement would see Branthwaite earn between £150,000 and £160,000 a week.

The Bobble also reports that United have opened talks with Everton to sign the defender.

Several other clubs are interested in acquiring his services. However, the Red Devils seem to be ahead in the transfer race.

Transfer fee could be a stumbling block for Man United

The Toffees are standing firm on their hefty asking price of £70 million for Branthwaite. The 21-year-old is one of the most valuable players in their squad.

Everton’s precarious financial situation might force them to cash in on their young star to stay within the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Regulations (PSR) limits.

United could try to convince Everton to lower their demands. They want to bolster multiple positions this summer and splashing £70m on just one player won’t be a wise decision.

Erik ten Hag has a reputation for developing young players into world-beaters. Branthwaite could highly benefit from working under the Dutchman.

The youngster currently earns £35,000 per week and could increase his salary by five times by securing a move to Old Trafford.

The starlet would be a welcome addition to the squad, but only if United can complete a deal at a lower transfer fee.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is determined to stop United’s tradition of overpaying in the transfer market.

He should not give into Everton’s hardball tactics and shouldtry to sign the centre-back in a deal worth around £50-£60m.

Stats from Capology.com