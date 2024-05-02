Who will step up for the Boston Celtics while Kristaps Porzingis is out?

Who will step up for the Boston Celtics while star Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis is out injured with a strained right soleus in his calf? With the news from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski suggesting that the Latvian center being likely to miss at least the next few games, it could be a bit before we see KP on the court with the Celtics again. We had an update from head coach Joe Mazzulla that echoed the timeline Woj laid out as well.

Will Boston front court players like Luke Kornet, Xavier Tillman, Sr., Neemias Queta or even Oshae Brissett be called on to help fill that gap while Porzingis recovers from his injury?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Knights of the Celtics Table” podcast recently broke down how they think it could go down. Check it out below!

