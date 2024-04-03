Step aside, Mahomes, Messi and LeBron; Caitlin Clark is America’s biggest superstar | Commentary

Running off at the typewriter …

How amazingly refreshing is it that a women’s college basketball player in Iowa is the biggest superstar in American sports?

You heard me.

For my money, Caitlin Clark — who has broken every major scoring record in college basketball history (men or women) — is bringing more attention and eyeballs to her sport than any other athlete in this country. And that includes LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes and Lionel Messi.

How else do you explain the incredible TV rating for Iowa’s 94-87 victory over defending champion LSU in the Elite Eight of the women’s NCAA tournament Monday night when Clark hit nine 3-pointers and scored 41 points?

The game averaged 12.3 million viewers on ESPN, making it the most viewed women’s basketball game in history and one of the most-viewed games in any sport other than the NFL over the past year.

Iowa-LSU outdrew every game of the World Series last year and all but one of the five games in last year’s NBA Finals. In fact, Iowa-LSU outdrew every Major League Baseball game since Game 6 of the 2022 World Series between the Phillies and the Astros and outdrew every NHL game over the past 53 years since Game 7 of the 1971 Stanley Cup final between the Montreal Canadiens and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Hey, Bianchi, you moron, how can you say Clark brings more eyeballs to her sport than Mahomes? Just settle down and hear me out. My theory is this: I believe the NFL is such a TV ratings machine that we watch it more for the teams than the actual players. For instance: If Mahomes were injured and wasn’t playing in the Super Bowl, we’d all still watch it. However, if Clark isn’t playing for Iowa, then barely anybody is watching.

As for the iconic Messi, he is obviously a bigger ratings draw globally, but ask yourself this question: If Messi leads Inter Miami to the MLS Cup final this season, will it draw more than 12.3 million viewers in this country? Doubtful.

I’m not saying this Caitlin Craze will carry over to the WNBA next season, but right now — in this magical moment in time — she is the biggest superstar in sports. …

Short stuff: Did you see where voters in Kansas City resoundingly rejected a sales tax measure that would have helped to fund a new downtown baseball ballpark for the Royals and major renovations for the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium? Who knows what this means for the future of the Chiefs and the Royals in Kansas City, but what I do know is this: If Central Florida hadn’t had the cash cow known as the tourist development tax several years ago and voters would have been asked to increase the sales tax to to help pay for Kia Center, the Magic would either still be playing in the old O-Rena or they would have relocated to Vegas by now. … Anybody want to join my UFL fantasy league? I didn’t think so. …

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson refers to newly acquired wide receiver Gabe Davis — formerly of UCF and the Buffalo Bills — as the team’s new “Swiss army knife.” That’s great and all, but the division-winning Houston Texans just made a trade for the Bills’ other wide receiver — superstar Stefon Diggs. If Davis is a Swiss Army knife, then Diggs is a Napoleonic sabre. … Jerry West will be entering the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for a record third time. He was inducted as a player (1979), as a member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic team (2010) and now he’s being inducted as a contributor for his work mostly as the longtime Lakers GM — aka the guy who stole Shaq from Orlando. … Has anybody noticed Stephen A. Smith is doing more and more political commentary? Am I crazy to think that with his communication skills and ability to reach across the aisle, he would be a great politician? …

I’ve heard people say that Pete Rose now belongs in the Hall of Fame in the wake of the betting scandal involving Shohei Ohtani and his ex-interpreter. This makes no sense. First of all, Ohtani’s case should have nothing to do with Rose’s case. Secondly, we don’t know yet whether Ohtani was betting at all — let alone betting on baseball. Thirdly, if Ohtani was betting on baseball, he should be kicked out of the game; Rose shouldn’t be invited back into it. …

From David Whitley of the Gainesville Sun: “Caleb Williams, the likely No. 1 NFL draft pick of the Chicago Bears, was spotted recently at USC women’s basketball game wearing pink lipstick, nail polish and holding a pink phone. Dennis Rodman would have been proud. I’m not so sure about Dick Butkus, however.” … It’s probably best LSU was eliminated from the women’s NCAA tournament. After all, coach Kim Mulkey was running out of newspaper reporters to chastise! …

Last word: From FSU offensive lineman Maurice Smith, who described to Andrea Adelson of ESPN.com the utter disappointment coach Mike Norvell felt when the undefeated Seminoles learned they had been left out of the College Football Playoff last season: “It made him feel like a dad who tells his daughter he’ll take her to Disney World, but you get to Disney World and it’s closed and now the daughter is crying.”

