Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing agree to multiyear extension

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and JTG Daugherty Racing agreed to a multiyear contract extension that will keep the veteran driver behind the wheel of the No. 47 Chevrolet. The news was revealed Friday at Nashville Superspeedway as the NASCAR Cup Series prepared for Sunday’s Ally 400 (5 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

RELATED: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. driver page | JTG Daugherty Racing

Stenhouse is a two-time winner in the Cup Series with both of those victories coming in 2017 when he was driving for then-Roush Fenway Racing. He also won two Xfinity Series championships for Roush in 2011 and 2012.

“I‘m ready to continue our progress together as a team,” Stenhouse said. “We‘ve made some strides with this new car at some tracks and we know there‘s some work to do on others. I look forward to that process with the good group of people we have in place at JTG Daugherty Racing. I‘m grateful to our partners for giving us an opportunity to continue to make our program better. I‘m really happy with the first three years here at JTG Daugherty Racing.”

Stenhouse moved over to JTG Daugherty Racing in 2020, and since then, he has posted 11 top-10 finishes, including five in the first 16 races this season. His best finishes with JTG Daugherty have all been runner-ups — in 2020 at Talladega Superspeedway, in 2021 at the Bristol Dirt Race and in 2022 at Dover Motor Speedway.

“We‘re pleased to announce Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is returning to the company,” said Tad Geschickter, co-owner of JTG Daugherty Racing with Jodi Geschickter, Gordon Smith and Brad Daugherty. “Ricky has done a solid job on the race track and off the track during Kroger Racing in-store activations for our esteemed partners. We‘re continuing to learn the new car and we‘re making progress. We‘ve led laps, earned stage points and been close to winning this year.”

Stenhouse is 24th in the points standings entering Nashville, 135 points below the playoff cutline.

RELATED: Diving into Stenhouse’s run of top 10s