Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing reveal 2023 Daytona 500 paint scheme

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and JTG Daugherty Racing unveiled their newest Daytona 500 paint scheme Friday morning, drumming up anticipation for NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season and 65th running of the “Great American Race.”

The organization highlighted its elevated partnership with Kimberly-Clark and the familiar Kroger brand associated with the race team over the years and unveiled the sleek new scheme at Great American Ball Park.

“Having a long-term partner and being able to showcase them in the biggest race of the year where they see the value is special,” said Stenhouse Jr. at the reveal. “It‘s cool to have Cottonelle with us for the Daytona 500. Daytona doesn‘t owe us one, but we‘ve got unfinished business there. Also, Mike Kelley has stepped into a crew chief role to lead the team. We have a long history, and we have won races and championships together. We are ready to get the season started.”

Along with the season-opening Daytona 500, Kimberly-Clark also announced their sponsorship intentions for the remainder of the season, featuring notable brands like Scott, Viva Paper Towels and Kleenex.

“Kimberly-Clark is excited to kick off another season of racing with JTG Daugherty Racing and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. behind the wheel,” said Elizabeth Metz, North American Vice President of Cottonelle and Scott. “Cottonelle is honored to be featured on the No. 47 Kroger Camaro for one of the most important races of the year and we wish Ricky the best of luck this season!”

Stenhouse led 77 laps during the 2022 season and posted one top-five finish and five top 10s (his highest total since the 2018 season), marking a much-improved Next Gen debut for the single-car operation. He enters his 11th full-time season in the Cup Series and has one win at Daytona, coming during the 2017 Coke Zero 400 while driving for RFK Racing (previously Roush Fenway Racing).

The 2023 Cup Series season kicks off with the second-ever Busch Light Clash at the LA Coliseum, Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.