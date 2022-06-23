After stellar postseason, Nick Scott should have a bigger role in 2022

The Rams’ safety group was absolutely decimated by injuries late last year, losing Jordan Fuller and Taylor Rapp for the bulk of their postseason run. That led to the signing of Eric Weddle, who came out of his two-year retirement to start for Los Angeles – and be the defensive signal caller in the Super Bowl.

A player who deserves more credit for the job he did in the playoffs is Nick Scott. The No. 3 safety for most of the year, Scott stepped up and started all four playoff games. He didn’t just fill in, either. He excelled.

Scott had 14 tackles, three passes defensed and an interception, making two memorable and highly impactful plays against the Bucs and 49ers. His first big play was against the Bucs when he picked off Tom Brady on a throw to Rob Gronkowski, undercutting the route and setting the Rams up with great field position before halftime.

One week later, Scott flashed again with huge play. Against the 49ers, Scott stuck Deebo Samuel with a powerful hit over the middle to cause an incompletion, once again just before halftime.

It was as clean as can be, preventing a first down and possibly a big play had he missed the tackle.

huge hit on Deebo pic.twitter.com/Jlf1P2yxvk — alex (@highlghtheaven) January 31, 2022

Everyone will remember Cooper Kupp’s catch against the Bucs and Aaron Donald’s pressure on Joe Burrow to clinch the Super Bowl, but Scott’s two plays were not only memorable, but they had a big impact on each game.

The playoff run was really Scott’s first opportunity to start in the NFL, and he showed he’s deserving of a bigger role in 2022. Scott is solid in coverage, is a big hitter and has shown impressive ball skills despite not playing a ton.

He won’t overtake Fuller as a starter, but he should beat out Taylor Rapp for the other spot. Rapp is better served as a dime linebacker and someone who plays close to the line of scrimmage. That’s not the case for Scott, who can cover the deep middle or half with great comfort.

Scott vs. Rapp will be a position battle to watch all summer as the Rams sort out a suddenly deep group of safeties following the draft.