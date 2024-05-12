Stellar pitching powers Lutcher to 4-0 win over North Vermilion in Division II Non-Select state championship

SULPHUR, La. — Stellar pitching in Sulphur helps Lutcher end the season the way they started it, the top team in Division II Non-Select.

In today’s championship game, starting pitcher Quinn Smith was outstanding with eight strikeouts and just three hits allowed in a shut out win over North Vermillion.

“What an unreal performance and like the second inning he came to us said that his arm didn’t feel great so we actually started warming up guys just to be safe. Every inning he would come back and say, ‘Keep me out there, keep me out there.’ Such a gutsy performance, you know, just in this in this environment,” said Lutcher head baseball coach Ryan Jensen.

Quinn Smith was named Most Outstanding Player.

Lutcher’s championship run began in the quarterfinal round of the 2023 postseason when the top-seeded Bulldogs were upset by Lakeshore in a best-of-three. The drive and determination shown in the 2024 run was fueled by that moment.

“As a team we just thought that anything other than a state championship was a letdown. So all throughout the year, I’m treating every game like it’s this game. So when you get to this moment, it’s not a surprise. The environment is always the same. We bring a great crowd, it was really nothing different. Makes it easy to just go out there and play ball,” said Lutcher pitcher Quinn Smith.

The win marks Lutcher’s second state title in the last four years.

