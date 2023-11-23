Stella McCartney’s plans for Highland retreat angers local residents

Plans by Brown + Brown architects have atracted complaints - Brown + Brown Architects

Stella McCartney has suffered a fresh blow to plans for a modernist £5m bolthole on a secluded plot in the Scottish Highlands after the woman who sold her the land objected to the “shocking” design.

The fashion icon and her husband, Alasdhair Willis, have angered local residents who claim their proposal for a contemporary home overlooking Loch Ailort in Roshven, Lochaber, will be an eyesore.

The latest objection comes from Karen White who owned the land for two decades and secured planning permission to build a property sympathetic to the wild landscape.

Ms White claims that when she sold to the couple, she was given assurances that they intended to build a modest house with a light footprint.

She said a substantially larger property was now planned that would alter the landscape and impact on the area’s flora and fauna.

Stella McCartney with husband Alasdhair Willis - David M. Benett/Getty Images

In a letter to Highland council, Mrs White states: “I am shocked that what is proposed should potentially have such a needless impact on the sensitive ecology and landscape. It should be possible for talented architects to achieve a stunning design which does not affect the local flora and fauna or sense of history and place.

She added: “This proposal is a substantially larger property and by adding the master bedroom spur it will be highly visible and will require removing a number of the landmark ancient Scots Pines on the headland. It will change not only the view of the horizon from the road but also the character of this prominent landmark.”

Drawings unveiled by Ms McCartney’s architects, Brown & Brown, envisage a single-storey main building with a lower ground floor and a connected side building erected on Commando Rock, a viewpoint about 34 miles west of Fort William.

The home would have five bedrooms, including an en-suite master bedroom, a covered terrace, living area, snug and pantry.

A design statement claims that the “contemporary” glass-fronted house would be constructed with Scottish granite and weathering steel, adding that the property will enhance the landscape and “retain the wild nature of the site”.

Plans for Stella McCartney's Highlands holiday home on an isolated peninsula overlooking Loch Ailort, in Roshven - Brown + Brown Architects

Highland council has received dozens of objections to the scheme which was submitted in the name of Mr Willis.

They include concerns over the impact on otters and plans to fell five mature Scots pines that were planted more than a century ago.

Ms McCartney, 52, the daughter of former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney, has previously campaigned against deforestation linked to the production of viscose, a semi-synthetic fibre made from trees.

Brown and Brown recently wrote to Highland Council labelling some of the comments over the size of the planned property and loss of an otter holt as inaccurate. They also said they are looking at reintroducing a number of native Scots pine trees following complaints some could be at risk.

Ms White said her original plans to build a home in 1999 were “very carefully considered” to ensure minimal impact on flora and fauna and the ancient woodland.

An impression of the spectacular views from inside the five-bedroom holiday home - Brown + Brown Architects

She states in her objection: “This is not the case with the current proposal. The building footprint has been moved further forward towards the sea. The footprint has been enlarged significantly by adding two new wings, one of which impinges on the ancient oak woodland and the other encroaches on the cliff edge and hence requires the removal of mature pine trees.

“The justification given by the architect for shifting the site makes no sense but means there is a far greater impact on the flora and fauna.”

Ms White claims the property will undo the work of Prof Hugh Blackburn, a Scottish mathematician who embarked on an ambitious programme of landscaping and tree planting when he bought the property in 1855.

She also poured scorn on the architect’s claim that otters, a protected species, were not visible during a site visit. “Otters do not appear on demand,” wrote Ms White, adding she had seen otters on numerous occasions in the area over the last 50 years. “There is no doubt that they would be disturbed should this building be allowed to proceed.”

Brown & Brown declined to comment.