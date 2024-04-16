Stella Dolan sets school record, Beavers go 1-3 in 2 home NSIC series

Apr. 15—BEMIDJI — Stella Dolan is officially a Bemidji State softball record holder.

The senior pitcher is now the all-time leader in appearances with 118. She set the mark at 115 after last Wednesday's doubleheader against St. Cloud State. Dolan also holds the record for most games finished (47) and is tied for the most saves (four).

Dolan and the Beavers were swept by Augustana at home on Saturday by scores of 6-0 and 9-3. Dolan pitched a 2-0 shutout on Sunday against Wayne State before the Wildcats picked up a split with a 9-1 win in the second game.

Augustana 6, Bemidji State 0

AU 200 301 0 — 6-9-0

BSU 000 000 0 — 0-2-2

WP: Glanzer (7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

LP: Dolan (4 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

Augustana 9, Bemdiji State 3

AU 002 023 2 — 9-17-2

BSU 100 020 0 — 3-6-0

WP: Lander (4.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB , 3 K)

LP: Sarff (4 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K)

Bemidji State 2, Wayne State 0

WSC 000 000 0 — 0-4-2

BSU 010 010 X — 2-7-0

WP: Dolan (7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

LP: Felt (6.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)

Wayne State 9, Bemidji State 1 (F/5)

WSC 212 40 — 9-9-1

BSU 001 00 — 1-3-6

WP: Lucka (5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

LP: Sarff (1.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K)