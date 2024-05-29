Steinmeier and Scholz wish Germany team well for Euro 2024

Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (L) welcomes Rudi Voeller (R), Director of the men's national team, and Bernd Neuendorf (C), DFB President. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Germany's top politicians, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chacellor Olaf Scholz, wished the national team well for Euro 2024 on Wednesday as coach Julian Nagelsmann welcomed five more players at their training camp.

Steinmeier visited the team at its training camp in the eastern German state of Thuringia.

He was shown around by captain Ilkay Gündogan and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer after being welcomed by German Football Federation president Bernd Neuendorf and sporting director Rudi Völler.

Steinmeier and Scholz believe in the team

"Major football tournaments always make hearts beat faster, mine too, especially in my own country," Steinmeier said at the end of the visit.

"My impression is that the ambition is huge. Along with so many Germans, I am keeping my fingers crossed that the players' dream of becoming European champions will come true."

Neuendorf said they were "very grateful that the president was with us" and said they wanted to meet again in Berlin on July 14, the day and place of the final.

Scholz also wished the team well for the month-long tournament Germany open on June 14 against Scotland, via the Spielmacher (Playmaker) podcast.

"I hope that there is great enthusiasm in Germany, but also in the world, for this European Championship," he said.

"And of course I hope that our team is carried by this enthusiasm and has a lot of success so that it goes all the way to the end."

Scholz said he planned to watch "many games" - including with bratwurst and beer in the garden - because "I am full of admiration for what the lads are capable of."

Nagelsmann's squad grows with new arrivals

Neuer joined the squad on Tuesday night after overcoming a stomach bug, and Barcelona's Gündogan was among four further arrivals Wednesday, the others being defender Jonathan Tah, midfielder Robert Andrich and attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz from Bundesliga champions and German Cup winners Bayer Leverkusen.

All five are expected starters in Nagelsmann's preferred line-up for the Euros which hosts Germany open on June 14 against Scotland, with Hungary and Switzerland the other group stage opponents.

In further good news, the Bayern Munich trio of Leroy Sane, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Jamal Musiala trained with the team for the first time after some injury problems.

Not present yet is Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, plus Nico Schlotterbeck and Niclas Füllkrug from Borussia Dortmund and Toni Kroos and Antonio Rüdiger from Real Madrid as those two teams contest the Champions League final on Wednesday at Wembley.

They will also miss the first of two tune-up games on Monday against Ukraine, where Neuer is set to return between the posts for the first time since the 2022 World Cup. The final test is on June 7 against Greece.

The team leaves Blankenhain for their Euro base camp in Herzogenaurach on Friday, with tune-up games on June 3 against Ukraine and against Greece four days later.

Nübel and Undav happy to be part of squad

Nagelsmann's squad is made up of core players and hungry challengers which include uncapped goalkeeper Alexander Nübel and striker Deniz Undav from surprise Bunndesliga runners-up VfB Stuttgart.

"I'm giving my all. I'm delighted to be involved, right at a major tournament in my home country. I'm really looking forward to it," Nübel told reporters.

Nübel came to Bayern to one day replace Neuer but left on loan in 2021 for two seasons at Monaco and now a second one in Stuttgart, well aware that it makes no sense to challenge the veteran at club or country level.

"Manu is there, he is fit. It makes little sense as long as he is there," Nübel said, admitting: "What he has achieved for Germany is unbelievable."

Undav, who made his Germany debut in March, said he aims to give it all in training to show Nagelsmann he can be "a real option.

"I hope I can go all the way to the top. There is nothing greater than winning a European championship at home. I think that's the goal. If I can contribute to that, all the better," he said.

"I hope that I continue to have this relaxed attitude so that I can deliver my performance. Then anything can happen."