Steinmeier: German team full of euphoria but Euros cannot match 2006

Germany players celebrate their side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 group A soccer match between Switzerland and Germany at the Deutsche Bank Park. Christian Charisius/dpa

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is impressed by the atmosphere inside the Germany team but acknowledges that world affairs make it hard for Euro 2024 to match the 2006 World Cup.

The tournament in Germany 18 years ago became known as the "summer fairytale" due to the good weather, parties in the street and a feeling of national pride - although Germany went out in the semi-finals.

The hosts have started Euro 2024 well too but overall it will be difficult to compare to 2006, he said.

"I visited the team at the training camp and I have rarely seen so much ambition, passion and euphoria in a national team as I have this year," Steinmeier told Bayerischer Rundfunk on Tuesday.

"The world in which this tournament is taking place is a different one. There are wars and crises in it, which also influence the mood and which may not allow everyone to celebrate in a completely unbiased, carefree manner."

Germany topped their group, winning two and drawing one, and have a last-16 game against an as yet unconfirmed opponent on Saturday.

"Let's hope that we continue to play as well as we did in the first two games. Let's hope that the German team is represented in this tournament for as long as possible," he said.