Stein: Stan Van Gundy is a natural target for JJ Redick’s Lakers staff

Now that JJ Redick has been officially introduced as the Los Angeles Lakers’ new head coach, it is time for him and the organization to fill out his coaching staff.

It seems there will be a focus on experience in the search for qualified assistant coaches. Scott Brooks, who was a head coach in the NBA for a dozen seasons, is one experienced man who has been mentioned as a candidate.

Another such candidate, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, is Stan Van Gundy. He was a head coach for many years with the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans.

Via Marc Stein’s Substack:

“Stan Van Gundy is a natural target for JJ Redick’s first coaching staff with the Lakers given Van Gundy’s head coaching experience, his reputation for building defenses and, of course, his history with Redick after serving as his first NBA coach in Orlando,” wrote Stein.

However, he may not be in the right mental or emotional space to take on the job.

“Van Gundy, though, recently revealed in a podcast interview with Dan Le Batard that he worked this entire season while dealing with intense grief after the death of his wife Kim last August. The 64-year-old former Heat/Magic/Pistons/Pelicans coach worked as a game analyst for TNT all the way into the Western Conference finals, but it is unknown whether Van Gundy is prepared to return to rigors of day-to-day coaching.”

On Monday, Redick confirmed that he wants at least a couple of former NBA head coaches on his staff. However, he also said he wants some young and hungry assistants serving with him as well.

