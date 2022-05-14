Stein: Mike D’Antoni in ‘strong position’ to become Hornets head coach

The Hornets’ coaching search may be coming to a conclusion soon.

Reported by Marc Stein via Substack, Mike D’Antoni has emerged and is in a ‘strong position’ to become the next head coach in Charlotte.

“…there is ongoing buzz in league coaching circles that Mike D’Antoni is in a strong position to land the Charlotte Hornets’ head coaching job.”

The two-time NBA Coach of the Year did not coach this season after spending the 2020-21 season as an assistant for the Brooklyn Nets. D’Antoni was last a head coach with the Houston Rockets in 2019-20.

Stein noted that despite D’Antoni’s lack of defensive pedigree, which was a factor in James Borrego’s dismissal, the Hornets front office ‘want a veteran coach who can forge a strong connection with All-Star guard LaMelo Ball.’

The Hornets have also interviewed former Lakers coach Frank Vogel, Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney, and Bucks assistant Darvin Ham.

Stay tuned to Lonzo Wire for updates on the Hornets’ coaching search.

