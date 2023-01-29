How Will Stein’s contract compares to past Oregon offensive coordinators

The college football world has become a more lucrative business for assistant coaches over the years.

While we know that head coaches in the sport make an astounding amount of money — guys like Jim Harbaugh, Nick Saban, and some of the other top coaches in the nation bank upwards of $10 million per year — there’s been a nice boom for coordinators in the sport as well.

Earlier this week, The Oregonian’s James Crepea reported the contract details for Will Stein, the Oregon Ducks’ new offensive coordinator, which were obtained via a public records request. According to Crepea, Stein is set to earn $800,000 per season with the Ducks, and can make up to $125,000 in bonuses should the team reach certain incentives along the way.

This encouraged me to go back as far as I could to see how Stein’s contract compared to other offensive coordinators in Oregon’s past. While the former UTSA OC is not as established as some guys before him — Kenny Dillingham, Scott Frost, Chip Kelly — does the inflation in the market that we’ve seen over the past few years have him making as much money as those coaches?

Unfortunately, I was only able to uncover contract details as far back as Scott Frost in 2013. While it would be interesting to see what guys like Mark Helfrich, Kelly, and Gary Crowton made as coordinators before him, my research capabilities stopped me short of finding out that information.

Here are Stein’s contract details compared to the OCs before him in Eugene.

Will Stein (2023)

Contract Details: 3 Years | $2.4 Million ($800K per Year)

Offensive Ranking: N/A

Kenny Dillingham (2022)

Contract Details: 3 Years | $3.75 Million ($1M // $1.25M // $1.50M)

Offensive Ranking: 8th

Next Job After Oregon: Head Coach — Arizona State Sun Devils

Joe Moorhead (2020-2021)

Contract Details: 2 Years | $1.9 Million ($900K // $1M)

Contract Extension in 2021: 2 Years | $2.3 Million ($1.15M per Year)

Offensive Ranking: 47th (2020) // 47th (2021)

Next Job After Oregon: Head Coach — Akron Zips

Marcus Arroyo (2017-2019)

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Contract Details: 2 Years | $700,000 ($300K // $400K)

Contract Extension in 2018: 3 Years | $2.43 Million ($750K // 825K // 850K)

Offensive Ranking: 43rd (2017) // 43rd (2018) // 39th (2019)

Next Job After Oregon: Head Coach — UNLV Rebels

Matt Lubick (2016)

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Contract Details: 2 Years | $725,000 ($362K per Year)

Offensive Ranking: 15th

Next Job After Oregon: Co-Offensive Coordinator — Washington Huskies

Scott Frost (2013-2015)

(Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Contract Details: 2 Years | $750,000 ($375K per Year)

Contract Extension in 2014: 2 Years | $800K ($400K per Year)

Offensive Ranking: 3rd (2013) // 3rd (2014) // 8th (2015)

Next Job After Oregon: Head Coach — Central Florida

