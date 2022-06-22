Stein: Bulls are ‘at the front of the line’ to acquire Rudy Gobert

The Chicago Bulls are one of the more fascinating teams to watch this offseason.

As two-time All-Star Zach LaVine is set to hit unrestricted free agency, most signs point to him remaining in the Windy City.

But, if the Bulls want to make a serious playoff push next season, bringing back the same troops won’t cut it.

In comes the Rudy Gobert rumors.

NBA Insider Marc Stein and The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor hopped on Spotify Live on Monday to discuss all things free agency and the NBA draft, which included some talk about the Bulls and their interest in the Jazz big man.

Stein:

“Like I said, they are the team that people talk about most with Utah but I can’t sit here and handicap it…Chicago is certainly near or at the front of the line but I don’t think we can say it’s for sure going to happen at this point.”

Kevin O’Connor followed up with his thoughts on why Chicago should be go ‘all in’ on Gobert. “It’ll be very interesting to see though because he makes a heck of a lot of sense for that roster addresses all of their needs. The Bulls should be all in on Gobert.”

The presence of Gobert in the middle would certainly solidify the defense and rim protection for the Bulls along with the perimeter defense of Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso.

