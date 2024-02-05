Stein: Andre Drummond ‘continues to generate considerable interest’ on the trade market

Star Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is almost certainly going to remain with the Bulls past the NBA’s 2024 trade deadline after electing to get surgery on his right foot. But that doesn’t mean that Chicago’s front office is no longer getting trade inquiries.

In fact, according to The Stein Line’s Marc Stein, “Bulls center Andre Drummond continues to generate considerable interest from various playoff-bound teams looking to add a proven center to the roster.” The UConn alum is among the more popular hypothetical targets for analysts trying to divine what a team in need of big man help might be after, and for good reason.

“Drummond is averaging 7.7 points and 8.3 rebounds in just 15.8 minutes per game this season in Chicago while playing on an extremely modest $3.4 million expiring contract,” notes Stein.

“The Bulls could be moved to trade Drummond for draft capital given that he’s right there with Utah’s Kelly Olynyk,” suggests the esteemed NBA reporter,– highly coveted given his experience and rebounding ability in a similar vein to Olynyk’s appeal as a floor-spacer – in terms of in-demand big men.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire