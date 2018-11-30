Stefon Diggs, Xavier Rhodes questionable for Vikings

The Vikings may have a couple of key players for a critical game at New England. Or they may not.

Receiver Stefon Diggs (knee) and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hamstring) are both questionable for the Week 13 game against the Patriots.

Diggs emerged from Sunday night’s win over the Packers with a non-obvious knee injury; Rhodes had an obvious hamstring pull late in the game, prompting him to fall over backward and to clutch at his upper thigh/lower butt.

Coach Mike Zimmer told reporters on Friday that Rhodes has a habit of suffering injuries that seem worse than they are.

“Everybody knows that,” Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “That’s just Xavier. I have a few nicknames for him.” (Wild guess: X-Ray-vier is among the non-profane options.)

Also questionable for the Vikings are cornerback Mackensie Alexander (knee) and receiver Brandon Zylstra (unspecified, for now). Receiver Chad Beebe (hamstring) and tight end David Morgan (knee) are out.